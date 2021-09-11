Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears during the Ellen DeGeneres Show

Jennifer Aniston became visibly emotional and teary-eyed as she made a guest appearance on Ellen

American actor Jennifer Aniston was left weeping as she made her appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ Show.

The Friends star, 52, became visibly emotional and teary-eyed as she made a guest appearance on the final season of The Ellen Show.

I the promo of the episode, Aniston could be heard saying: "What the hell? This is not supposed to be emotional, god dang it.”

"It's just, you know I haven't been out in a long time, guys. Like, maybe two years. I'm almost not kidding,” she shared.

The actor went on to reveal to DeGeneres: "The last time I was on a soundstage doing a talk show was here, hosting your show."

Aniston, who has been on the show a total of 19 times, is one of the last few guests of Ellen, after being the comedian’s first guest ever when the show first aired in 2003.