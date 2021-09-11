 
Saturday Sep 11 2021
Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears during the Ellen DeGeneres Show

Saturday Sep 11, 2021

American actor Jennifer Aniston was left weeping as she made her appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ Show.

The Friends star, 52, became visibly emotional and teary-eyed as she made a guest appearance on the final season of The Ellen Show.

I the promo of the episode, Aniston could be heard saying: "What the hell? This is not supposed to be emotional, god dang it.”

"It's just, you know I haven't been out in a long time, guys. Like, maybe two years. I'm almost not kidding,” she shared.

The actor went on to reveal to DeGeneres: "The last time I was on a soundstage doing a talk show was here, hosting your show."

Aniston, who has been on the show a total of 19 times, is one of the last few guests of Ellen, after being the comedian’s first guest ever when the show first aired in 2003. 

