Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz exude couple goals at Minal Khan's wedding

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain made their first public appearance together this week after welcoming son Kabir.

The husband and wife were spotted all smiles Friday night at Minal Khan's wedding ceremony.

Iqra also documented the day on her Instagram handle, dubbing Yasir her 'happy place' in the caption.

Iqra had worn a beige embroidered gown whereas Yasir pulled up a white shalwar kameez for the day.

In one of the photos, the couple was seen staring into each other's eyes are they smiled from ear to ear. In another photo, Iqra had gently held Yasir Hussain's face as they posed for the camera.

Iqra and Yasir tied the knot in 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, Kabir Hussain in July 2021.