Kendall Jenner turns heads with her stunning appearance at 2021 Met Gala

Kendall Jenner won hearts with her stunning appearance at this year's Met Gala event, looking drop-dead gorgeous in a heart-capturing outfit.



She was looking out of this world in a heart-capturing outfit, wearing a long dress in illusion tulle that sported crystal flowers and crystal fringes embroidered all over

The 25-year-old teamed it with matching sheer embroidered gloves, a silk tulle bustier and a pair of beige leather sandals.

The supermodel was surprised to see her mum Kris at the event as she caught a glimpse of her mum while being interviewed. "Hi, Mum," she said sounding rather surprised.

The reality star then said: "Mum, what are you doing here?" to 65 year old Kris. Emma Chamberlain who was also at the star-studded gala said "She’s my mum now too," as she interviewed Kendall about her gorgeous gown."

Kris was seen taking photos of her model daughter Kendall on her phone as she was coming up the stairs – something that fans of the stars were quick to compare to the "you're doing amazing sweetie" meme that we all know and love (thanks Mean Girls.. and Ariana).

One fan took to Twitter to say: "The way Kris is holding and moving the phone around recording Kendall."

While another said: "Kris Jenner recording Kendall with her phone even tho she’s is surrounded by paparazzi is so adorable lol."

The Met Gala is the most fashionable night of the year, so it goes without saying that the Kardashian-Jenner clan will be in attendance.