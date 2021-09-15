 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Prince Harry receives love from Kate Middleton, Prince William on his birthday

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

Prince Harry receives love from Kate Middleton, Prince William on his birthday
Prince Harry receives love from Kate Middleton, Prince William on his birthday

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry received love and sweet wishes from his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton on his 37th birthday on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their official Twitter and Instagram handles simultaneously to wish Prince Harry a very happy birthday.

The royal couple also shared a lovely throwback photo of the Duke of Sussex on his birthday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton tweeted “Happy Birthday Prince Harry!”

They also shared the same photo on their official Instagram handle and wished Prince Harry on his special day.

Prince Harry receives love from Kate Middleton, Prince William on his birthday

The royal fans also took an opportunity to drop sweet wishes for Prince Harry on his birthday after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted his adorable picture on their social media handles.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among Time's 100 most-influential people of 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among Time's 100 most-influential people of 2021
Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls criticising her Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls criticising her Met Gala look

Prince Harry ‘tensely preparing’ for Prince Charles meeting: report

Prince Harry ‘tensely preparing’ for Prince Charles meeting: report
UK High Court accepts Virginia Giuffre's request to notify Prince Andrew

UK High Court accepts Virginia Giuffre's request to notify Prince Andrew

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' moves beyond #MeToo

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' moves beyond #MeToo

Nicki Minaj sparks feud with England PM Borris Johnson over Covid-19 shot

Nicki Minaj sparks feud with England PM Borris Johnson over Covid-19 shot
Queen finds Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s throwback photo to wish him on 37th birthday

Queen finds Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s throwback photo to wish him on 37th birthday
Do Kate Middleton, Prince William want a 4th child?

Do Kate Middleton, Prince William want a 4th child?
Sussex feud has strengthened William, Kate's marriage, reveals expert

Sussex feud has strengthened William, Kate's marriage, reveals expert

Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari 'in no rush' to get married

Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari 'in no rush' to get married
Thomas Markle attacks Meghan for keeping kids away from grandparents

Thomas Markle attacks Meghan for keeping kids away from grandparents
Travis Scott says his lifestyle changed after Stormi's birth

Travis Scott says his lifestyle changed after Stormi's birth

Latest

view all