Prince Harry receives love from Kate Middleton, Prince William on his birthday

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry received love and sweet wishes from his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton on his 37th birthday on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton took to their official Twitter and Instagram handles simultaneously to wish Prince Harry a very happy birthday.

The royal couple also shared a lovely throwback photo of the Duke of Sussex on his birthday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton tweeted “Happy Birthday Prince Harry!”

They also shared the same photo on their official Instagram handle and wished Prince Harry on his special day.

The royal fans also took an opportunity to drop sweet wishes for Prince Harry on his birthday after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted his adorable picture on their social media handles.