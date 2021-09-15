 
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
Watch: Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan kill it at the dance floor in video from Dholki

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram has just dropped a never-before-seen dance video from his dholki with Minal Khan and fans cannot stop gushing over the duo.

The couple, that tied the knot last week, danced their hearts out at the dholki ceremony hosted by the Ahsan's family.

Now turning to his Instagram, Ahsan has shared a snippet from one of the dances where both the bride and groom are killing it at the floor.

"My happy place," captioned Ahsan alongside the video.

Responding to Ahsan's post, Minal Khan went all-hearts for her actor beau.

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Minal Khan officially sealed the deal around friends and family on September 10.


