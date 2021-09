Prince William, Kate focusing on being Queen's rock amid feud with Harry

Prince William, Kate are making sure they are there for the monarch through thick and thin

Prince William and Kate Middleton are solely focusing on lending immense support to Queen Elizabeth, amid their differences with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Royal expert Nick Bullen told Us Weekly that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are making sure they are there for the monarch through thick and thin.

“I think the depths of the sadness and split between the two brothers is incredibly deep and incredibly raw, and I think it’s going to take a lot to get the two of them back together,” Nick Bullen revealed.

“I think at the moment William and Kate are focusing on their work, focusing on the children, focusing on supporting the queen. I don’t know, but I don’t think they spend a lot of time thinking about the Harry and Meghan situation," the expert continued.

“I think [over] the next 12 months, the Cambridges will be very much about supporting the queen,” Bullen predicted.

“Next year is the queen’s Platinum Jubilee year. All the members of the royal family are very aware of the fact that it’s her year. They’re going to support her, you know, the headlines shouldn’t be about them. The headlines next year should be about the queen in her 70th year [of ruling]. So I think you will see Kate and William really stepping up to support the queen over the next 12 months.”

Bullen further said Harry is not concerned much about how his absence would impact the royal family.

“Harry really doesn’t seem to be spending a lot of time thinking about his impact on the family in the UK,” he noted. “So I think they’re both, as Harry put it, on their own paths. They’ll always be brothers that always want to have some level of contact, but I think it’s pretty distanced at the moment from what I’m told by those close to them.”