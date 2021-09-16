 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Reuters

'The Morning Show's new season discusses COVID-19 and cancel culture

By
Reuters

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

The emergence of the coronavirus became a major subject, alongside other real-world concerns, in the show
The emergence of the coronavirus became a major subject, alongside other real-world concerns, in the show 

The Morning Show, the Apple TV+ series that tackled the #MeToo movement via the lens of a fictional newscast in its first season, returns this week and explores topics from racism and homophobia to addiction and cancel culture.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the show's creators to rework the story for the second season, which begins streaming this Friday (Sep 17). The emergence of the coronavirus became a major subject, alongside other real-world concerns.

Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show looks at the lives of people who work on a New York-based newscast and are shaken by a male anchor's sexual misconduct and executives' cover-up of bad behaviour.

The new episodes pick up immediately after anchors Bradley (Witherspoon) and Alex (Aniston) exposed the network's misdeeds on live television.

Now a reluctant feminist hero, Alex takes a break to reflect and try to make peace with her actions, Aniston said in an interview. But she struggles to regroup.

"I'm not as unhinged as Alex in any way, shape or form," Aniston said of her on-screen persona. "But I've met many an Alex along the way in my life, and I remember seeing them and thinking 'don't ever let me ever become that'."

Alex analyses her relationship with Mitch (Steve Carell), her former co-host who resigned after mistreating women and is weighing whether he can rebuild his life.

Aniston said the show's writers scripted nuanced conversations about sensitive issues and whether anyone can return from being "cancelled" by a scandal.

"They really address the grey area," Aniston said. "They allow the characters to say the things that are said behind closed doors that they wouldn't dare ever say out loud. And I think it leads to really good conversations."

Bradley finds herself leading the morning newscast, but ratings are on the decline and she is working to find her true identity.

"She doesn't know where she fits," Witherspoon said. "Does work define her? Does her upbringing define her? I think it's pretty cool to have a 40-year-old woman being on this journey of self discovery."

The actress has publicly advocated for equal treatment of women and had served on an advisory board for Time's Up, the group founded to fight sexual harassment in the workplace. 

More From Entertainment:

Trinidad health minister rubbishes Nicki Minaj's Covid-19 vaccine claims

Trinidad health minister rubbishes Nicki Minaj's Covid-19 vaccine claims

Ex Victoria's Secret model said she was fired for gaining half an inch on hips

Ex Victoria's Secret model said she was fired for gaining half an inch on hips
Emmy Awards 2021: List of nominees in key categories

Emmy Awards 2021: List of nominees in key categories
Elton John delays European tour due to hip pain

Elton John delays European tour due to hip pain
'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' lead field in second pandemic-era Emmy Awards

'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' lead field in second pandemic-era Emmy Awards
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's friendship has hit a rough patch: source

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's friendship has hit a rough patch: source
Octavia Spencer apologises to Britney Spears after viral prenup quip

Octavia Spencer apologises to Britney Spears after viral prenup quip
Ed Sheeran on US award shows: 'They have quite an uncomfortable atmosphere'

Ed Sheeran on US award shows: 'They have quite an uncomfortable atmosphere'
Prince William, Kate focusing on being Queen's rock amid feud with Harry

Prince William, Kate focusing on being Queen's rock amid feud with Harry
Wendy Williams contracts ‘breakthrough case of COVID-19'

Wendy Williams contracts ‘breakthrough case of COVID-19'
Nicki Minaj offered phone call by White House after anti-vax claims on Twitter

Nicki Minaj offered phone call by White House after anti-vax claims on Twitter
Karl Cook reacts to Kaley Cuoco divorce two weeks after couple announced split

Karl Cook reacts to Kaley Cuoco divorce two weeks after couple announced split

Latest

view all