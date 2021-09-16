 
Thursday Sep 16 2021
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton issued ‘cold’ birthday message to Prince Harry: report

Web Desk

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s alleged cold message to Prince Harry for his birthday has left experts and fans in a speculative frenzy.

An expert recently addressed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s decision to leave Prince Harry a ‘frosty’ birthday message amid escalating tensions.

The decision was addressed and analyzed by royal expert Natalie Oliveri and during an appearance on the Today Show she admitted, “Well if Harry was looking for a warmer happy birthday message from his family, he hasn't really got that.”

“We did see a couple of messages from the Royal Family's Twitter account, but it's one message from Prince William and Kate's Instagram story that has a lot of people suggesting that their happy birthday message to Harry was rather curt.”

“Now, in the past, Kate and William have actually posted a photo of Prince Harry on his birthday to their Instagram, including one last year of the three of them looking very happy during a charity race, and then the year before it's a photo from the royal wedding.”

“Look, it's just Happy Birthday Prince Harry, it is quite cold in comparison to what they have done in the past.”

Before concluding she added, “I guess it's just another sign that that tension between Harry and his family is still there, although we did see a slightly warmer message from Queen Elizabeth's account and also Clarence House, Harry's father.”

