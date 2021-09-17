 
Friday Sep 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick's ex Amelia Hamlin turns heads on the opening night of London Fashion Week

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Scott Disicks ex Amelia Hamlin turns heads on the opening night of London Fashion Week

Amelia Hamlin left everyone in awe with her sizzling appearance, putting on a racy display in a thigh-split lilac dress on the opening night of London Fashion Week.

Scott Disick's ex used it as a perfect opportunity to showcase her sensational style, modeling a slit lilac dress for the Roberta Einer event.

The 20-year-old model stole the show by putting her best fashion foot forwards in the gorgeous ensemble, drawing attention to her enviable figure as she posed at The Strand's Somerset House.

Scott Disicks ex Amelia Hamlin turns heads on the opening night of London Fashion Week

She looked nothing short of sensational for the Roberta Einer event at London Fashion Week. The charming lady flashed her enviable physique in a racy midi dress and strappy sandals.

Amelia Hamlin's dress combines a plunging neckline, cut-out waist and thigh-high slit to ensure it turns heads.

