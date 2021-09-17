 
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan to get married and have kids: insider

'Marriage and babies are on their minds,' revealed an insider about the couple's future plans 

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have envisioned their entire future together. The loved-up couple, often indulging in PDA, plan to tie the knot and want to have babies 'in the next two years.'

An insider close to them revealed, "Marriage and babies are on their minds, and they would like nothing better than it to happen within the next two years,” the source said.

“It is a big goal for them both to have this happen. They are so ridiculously in love,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, a second source dished that while they’ve “talked about a future with kids,” Kourtney, who shares three kids with ex Scott Disick, and Travis, who has a son and daughter from his past marriage to Shanna Moakler, “aren’t actively trying” to have children together. 

“But if she [Kourtney] gets pregnant this year, they’d both be very happy about it,” the insider continued. “This Christmas and New Year is going to be a big deal for them and the entire family. Travis wants to gain the trust of Kourt’s kids and vice versa because he’d like to be engaged and married to her sooner than later.”

The source added it’s “important” to Travis to marry Kourtney, “but he wants to make sure that the entire family accepts and signs off on it.” 

“It is going as quickly as it can all go because they are enjoying their time together and enjoying talking about the future. It is on their minds constantly," concluded the insider.

