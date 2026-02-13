Usher shares surprise wedding photos with Jennifer Goicoechea on anniversary

The couple share two children together

Usher is taking a walk down memory lane to his surprise wedding with Jennifer Goicoechea.

Two years after secretly tying the knot in Las Vegas, the Grammy winner paid tribute to wife Jennifer Goicoechea with a heartfelt anniversary post on Instagram, celebrating the day they said “I do” following his Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance.

The couple wed on February 11, 2024, at Vegas Weddings’ drive-thru tunnel, The Fast Lane, just hours after Usher lit up Allegiant Stadium. Late Wednesday night, the eight-time Grammy winner shared a carousel of never-before-seen wedding photos along with a romantic message for his wife.

"Soft as cotton, strong in the weave. Here’s to the life we’re building thread by thread," Usher wrote. "Happy 2nd Anniversary, my love."

The post featured nine snapshots from their big day, including sweet moments of the couple kissing, holding hands and posing beside vintage red-and-white cars that matched Goicoechea’s bouquet.

Their blended family also took part in the celebration, with all four children dressed in white. Usher and Goicoechea share daughter Sovereign, born in 2020, and son Sire, born in 2021.

He is also dad to sons Usher V and Naviyd from his previous marriage to Tameka Foster.