Kerry Katona enjoys romantic beach stroll with boyfriend Paolo in Dubai

Kerry Katona appeared happier than ever as she soaked up some 'winter sun' with her toyboy boyfriend, Paolo Margaglione.

The TV personality, 45, and the personal trainer, 33, who started off their romance on Celebs Go Dating, were spotted having a great time together as they walked across the beach during their Dubai Getaway.

Sharing a photo to his Instagaram Story on Thursday, Paolo beamed for a selfie while Kerry posed beside him.

The former Atomic Kitten star, who had her fourth boob last year, showed off her glowing skin during their day out.

As for Paolo's style, he wore a pair of sunglasses while Kerry wrapped her arm around his shoulders.

After making their way to the airport, the TV personality said she was 'dying to get home and see her children' as she waited to board the flight.

The reality star found love with the personal trainer after meeting on Celebs Go Dating, which began filming in April.

Meanwhile, Kerry shared her baby plans with her "soulmate" boyfriend. 'I'm definitely open to having more kids,' she wrote.

Kerry went on to write, 'And I know my children would be happy for me, if that was the case.'

For context, Kerry already shares four kids with her previous partners. She is mom to two daughters 24-year-old Molly and 22-year-old Lilly-Sue whom she shares with first husband Brian McFadden.

Kerry also welcomed Heidi, 18, and Max, 17, with her second husband Mark Croft.