Nick Jonas shares surprising reason of being ‘nervous’ to marry Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas in surprising admission revealed what kept him nervous on his wedding day.

The Sucker singer, 33, during his appearance on Jay Shetty podcast On Purpose, played a game “What Would Your Wife Say?” One question: What would Priyanka say Nick was most nervous about on their wedding day?

Nick first claimed he wasn’t nervous “about anything.” Then he paused.

"To be honest, I wasn't that nervous about anything on the wedding day. It was just, it was hot," he admitted. "I was nervous I was going to be sweating and that I would look crazy."

Still, when Priyanka made her entrance, all that heat-induced panic melted away.

He continued, "But no, I think when she walked out, she came down the stairs, I felt this overwhelming sense of peace. Like I was exactly where I was supposed to be."

Priyanka, confirmed it. Her answer? "He was so sure, in control, I never saw him nervous."

The couple said “I do” in December in India with both a Christian ceremony and a traditional Hindu wedding – the latter involving a sherwani, Indian’s groom traditional dress, and turban that Nick joked can get “so hot.”

Now eight years in and parents to 4-year-old daughter Malti, the couple continues to shrug off breakup rumors.

As Priyanka recently told Variety, "We’re eight years in. If people want to keep waiting for it to implode, that’s their choice. I stopped thinking about it."