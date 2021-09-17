Faysal Qureshi on online controversies: 'There are comments that only make you laugh'

Faysal Qureshi on online controversies: 'People’s words are limited to their knowledge'

Actor Faysal Quraishi is spilling the beans on his approach to counter social media criticism.

The Muqaddar star, who recently made rounds on the internet for slamming a young TikToker in a game show, spoke to Geo News about his method to deal with controversies.

"People’s words are limited to their knowledge and approach. Obviously, they’re not wrong, but they’re just speaking from what they know and see. Social media is an open forum where everybody is allowed to speak about anything," Faysal began.

He also noted that "there is some criticism that really makes you contemplate your actions. But there are also comments which only make you laugh," Faysal continued before admitting that he is open to constructive criticism.

Speaking on the growing influence of social media on the young generation, Faysal adviced the youth to spend their time and efforts on something that contributes to their learning.

"The most important thing is to attain education. Learn as much as you can. Professionally study the field you want to opt for and be sincere in your work," he said.

Speaking about his Best Actor nomination for Muqaddar ahead of LSA'21, Faysal exclusively spoke about the extraordinary script of the play.

”This comes as my second collaboration with Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. What really caught my attention towards the drama was its script. The character was something I had never done before. When I sat in for script reading, the whole story really caught my attention and made me instantly want to play around with the character,” divulged Faysal.



Want to see your favorite stars winning? Click Here to make your vote count!