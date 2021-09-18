 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 18 2021
By
Reuters

Former R. Kelly assistant testifies about singer's sexual activity, 'apology letter'

By
Reuters

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

R. Kelly has faced sexual abuse accusations for nearly two decades. His trial began on August 18
R. Kelly has faced sexual abuse accusations for nearly two decades. His trial began on August 18

A former assistant to R. Kelly testified on Friday she once saw him engage in sexual activity with one of the women he is charged with abusing, as prosecutors neared the end of presenting their sex trafficking case against the R&B singer.

On the 18th day of testimony at Kelly’s trial in federal court in Brooklyn, Cheryl Mack, the mother of music producer London on da Track, said she saw the woman begin to massage Kelly while backstage at a Connecticut concert where he was performing.

“That was kind of my cue to leave,” Mack said. “I was very uncomfortable.” She said that as she left the room she caught a glimpse of the woman moving her head toward Kelly’s groin.

Mack also said Kelly lost his temper in 2015 after she supposedly ruined a surprise birthday party for former stylist Kash Howard, and had her sign an “apology letter” that included false claims she accepted kickbacks from booking agents.

“I apologized out of fear,” Mack said.

Several witnesses have testified that Kelly made them write apology letters, purportedly to absolve him of misconduct, but which prosecutors could use to illustrate the tight control that witnesses have said Kelly demanded over those around him.

Friday’s final prosecution witness was Dawn Hughes, a clinical psychologist who discussed how people might groom underage girls for sex, and how victims cope with the trauma. Defense lawyers are expected to cross-examine her on Monday.

Kelly, 54, has pleaded not guilty to charges over his alleged grooming and preying on women and girls as far back as the mid-1990s, when he shot to stardom with music including the 1996 smash “I Believe I Can Fly.”

The singer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, faces one count of racketeering and eight counts of illegally transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

Kelly’s indictment said he abused six women and underage girls including the singer Aaliyah, who Kelly married illegally in 1994 when she was 15. Aaliyah died in a 2001 plane crash.

Prosecution witnesses have said Kelly instilled fear as he demanded they follow his stringent rules, including by having women and girls call him “Daddy,” and punished those who disobeyed, including by demanding unwanted sex.

Kelly’s lawyers have tried to portray his accusers as fans who once hoped to capitalize on the singer’s fame but felt jilted, and questioned why they and former employees failed to leave Kelly sooner or go to the police.

Deveraux Cannick, one of Kelly’s lawyers, tried while cross-examining Mack to show jurors she should have known not to sign an apology letter, given that she was in her late 40s and had many years of music industry experience.

“I wasn’t thinking at all,” Mack told him.

The trial began on August 18. Kelly has faced sexual abuse accusations for nearly two decades.

Scrutiny increased after the #MeToo movement began in late 2017, and Lifetime aired the documentary Surviving R. Kelly in January 2019.

Kelly also faces sex-related charges in Illinois and Minnesota.

More From Entertainment:

Emmy Awards 2021:Five things to watch

Emmy Awards 2021:Five things to watch
Angelina Jolie follows only three accounts as she reaches 1.4 million Instagram followers

Angelina Jolie follows only three accounts as she reaches 1.4 million Instagram followers

WATCH: Daniel Craig says goodbye to James Bond cast and crew in latest video

WATCH: Daniel Craig says goodbye to James Bond cast and crew in latest video
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle after bagging new global talk show

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle after bagging new global talk show

Jennifer Lopez dubs Venice getaway with Ben Affleck 'magical' in rare footage

Jennifer Lopez dubs Venice getaway with Ben Affleck 'magical' in rare footage
HBO Max cuts down on prices in limited offer as streaming wars heat up

HBO Max cuts down on prices in limited offer as streaming wars heat up
Tristan Thompson still trying to get Khloe Kardashian back, source claims

Tristan Thompson still trying to get Khloe Kardashian back, source claims

Kate and William 'anxious' over Meghan, Harry's 'airbrushed' maagzine photos

Kate and William 'anxious' over Meghan, Harry's 'airbrushed' maagzine photos

Marvel films are nothing more than a cut and paste, says ‘Dune’ director

Marvel films are nothing more than a cut and paste, says ‘Dune’ director
Emma Corrin credits Princess Diana for helping them come out as nonbinary

Emma Corrin credits Princess Diana for helping them come out as nonbinary

Patrick Dempsey accused of ‘terrorizing’ costars on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ set

Patrick Dempsey accused of ‘terrorizing’ costars on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ set

Priyanka Chopra apologizes for involvement in CBS show trivializing activism

Priyanka Chopra apologizes for involvement in CBS show trivializing activism

Latest

view all