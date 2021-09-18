 
Showbiz
Saturday Sep 18 2021
Asim Azhar disappointed over New Zealand canceling Pakistan tour

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar expressed disappointment over New Zealand canceling its Pakistan tour.

Taking to Twitter, the Yaad hit-maker backed Pakistan insisting that, contrary to its opponent’s beliefs, is a safe country.

Asim went on to express optimism over the country bouncing back from the incredible loss saying that it will settle things in the T20 World Cup.

"Its sad but its ok. We’re a nation used to bouncing back. Pakistan is safe & always will be. We’ll still open heartedly welcome New Zealand or any other nation that thinks otherwise bcz thats who we are. P.S. beware of a cornered Pakistan, world. See u at t20 world cup! #PAKvNZ," he wrote. 

His comments come after New Zealand unilaterally decided to abandon the Pakistan tour citing security concerns. 

The announcement on Friday that the series had been called off came just as the first one-day international was due to start at Rawalpindi Stadium, 10 kilometres (six miles) from the team hotel in Islamabad. 

