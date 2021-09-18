Ahsan Mohsin Ikram 'feared' Minal Khan will 'run away' after wedding: Watch hilarious video

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram were recently spotted engaging in adorable banter on date night.

A week after their wedding, the lovebirds marked the occasion with a special dinner. Turning to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Ahsan documented his night out with Minal in a series of videos.

In one of the snippets, fans could also spot Minal teasing her husband, threatening to reveal his secret. Upon asking, the actress spilled that Ahsan was scared ahead of the wedding, fearing Minal will run away only a day after.

Responding to his wife, Ahsan then quipped that he instead feared that he will run away before the wedding.