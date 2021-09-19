After Sindhi and Balochi, Ali Zafar is now releasing a Pashto song

Following huge success of his Sindhi and Balochi songs, Ali Zafar has announced to release a Pashto song along with a famous Pashto singer.



Taking to Twitter and Instagram simultaneously, the Mela Loot liya singer said, “ANNOUNCEMENT: The wait is over! After Sindhi and Baloch, time for PASHTO song!”

“Watch this space for more details…#pashto,” followed by a smiling face with heart emojis.

He also shared a BTS photo with the female singer, with face blurred, from the song video and asked his fans to guess the lady.

Ali Zafar tweeted, “Whoever guesses the name of the song and the singer joining me for the Pashto song first, gets a special mention. #Pashto #Pashtun.”

Before this, Ali Zafar released his Balochi song Laila O Laila with Urooj Fatima in October 2019 and a Sindhi Allay (Munja Mar Wara) with Urooj and Abid Brohi on November 26, 2020.