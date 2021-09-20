Bella Hadid shares sweet birthday tribute to Gigi and Zayn Malik's little angel Khai

Bella Hadid shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to little angel Khai who turned 1 on September 19, 2021.

Gigi Hadid and musician Zayn Malik's baby Khai, who is yet to make any kind of appearance on social media or in paparazzi images, turned one on September 19.



Bella took to Instagram on Monday and shared photos of her niece Khai Hadid Malik to celebrate her big day at home. The collection of images showed Khai with her grandma on what looks.

The fashionista wrote a heartfelt note to mark the occasion: "Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with…. I didn’t know my heart could grow this big!!!!You make me smile when I’m sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive. I can’t wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all @gigihadid @zayn thank you for my forever best friend.'



