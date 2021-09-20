 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid shares sweet birthday tribute to Gigi and Zayn Malik's little angel Khai

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 20, 2021

Bella Hadid shares sweet birthday tribute to Gigi and Zayn Maliks little angel Khai

Bella Hadid shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to little angel Khai who turned 1 on September 19, 2021.

Gigi Hadid and musician Zayn Malik's baby Khai, who is yet to make any kind of appearance on social media or in paparazzi images, turned one on September 19.

Bella took to Instagram on Monday and shared photos of her niece Khai Hadid Malik to celebrate her big day at home.  The collection of images showed Khai with her grandma on what looks.

The fashionista wrote a heartfelt note to mark the occasion:  "Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with…. I didn’t know my heart could grow this big!!!!You make me smile when I’m sad and make me cry of happiness just because ur alive. I can’t wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all @gigihadid @zayn thank you for my forever best friend.'


More From Entertainment:

Josh O’Connor wins best drama actor Emmy for Prince Charles role in ‘The Crown’

Josh O’Connor wins best drama actor Emmy for Prince Charles role in ‘The Crown’
Kate Middleton, Prince William likely to launch a 'strike back' after Meghan and Harry's achievement

Kate Middleton, Prince William likely to launch a 'strike back' after Meghan and Harry's achievement
Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda gives fans first glimpse of her granddaughter Khai Malik

Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda gives fans first glimpse of her granddaughter Khai Malik
Television's A-list returns to the Emmys red carpet in high style

Television's A-list returns to the Emmys red carpet in high style
Khloe Kardashian turns the heat up as she rocks see-through net dress

Khloe Kardashian turns the heat up as she rocks see-through net dress

Scott Disick finds comfort in kids after split with Amelia Hamline

Scott Disick finds comfort in kids after split with Amelia Hamline
Hailey Bieber showcases her impressively fit figure in vacation snaps with hubby Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber showcases her impressively fit figure in vacation snaps with hubby Justin Bieber
Kanye West's new clip gets over 3 million views on Instagram

Kanye West's new clip gets over 3 million views on Instagram

Prince Andrew’s abuse case causing ‘irreparable’ damage to royal brand

Prince Andrew’s abuse case causing ‘irreparable’ damage to royal brand
Viking Lagertha attends Emmy Awards

Viking Lagertha attends Emmy Awards

Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy

Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy
Prince Harry’s tribute to Prince Philip’s ‘vital’ royal skill: report

Prince Harry’s tribute to Prince Philip’s ‘vital’ royal skill: report

Latest

view all