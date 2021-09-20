 
sports
Monday Sep 20 2021
NZ can think about compensating PCB for financial loss, says David White

Monday Sep 20, 2021

David White gestures as he speaks to the press. Photo; File
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief David White Monday said the board can think about compensating the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the financial losses it suffered after the Black Caps decided to unilaterally abandon the Pakistan tour last week. 

In a statement, White said that the board will think about playing the cancelled matches against Pakistan in the future.

"At the moment, to speak about the New Zealand touring Pakistan again will be premature," he said. "Whether it is Pakistan or England [where the team visits], reviewing the security arrangements is the most important step".

White said that despite the tour getting cancelled, the NZC can still enjoy cordial relations with the PCB. He said that Pakistan was a nation that harboured a passion for cricket, adding that he knew Pakistanis were disappointed with the series getting cancelled. 

"New Zealand Cricket can understand how hurt Pakistani fans are," he said. 

PCB fumes as New Zealand abandons series

Last Friday, the New Zealand cricket team cancelled its tour of Pakistan after informing the PCB of a "security alert" minutes before the toss for the first ODI at Rawalpindi was held. 

The New Zealand cricket team was pulled out of Pakistan at the last minute after the Five Eyes — an intelligence alliance of New Zealand, Australia, Canada, United States, and United Kingdom — advised Wellington to do so, NZ Herald reported the next day.

The publication said the security threat was deemed credible before the match. It led to phone calls between NZ Cricket and Pakistan Cricket Board, and Pakistan and New Zealand Prime Ministers Imran Khan and Jacinda Ardern.

"Within 12 hours of those conversations, the tour was cancelled," the report had said.

NZ will hear us at ICC, says PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja

As expected, the news of New Zealand abandoning the Pakistan tour at the last minute did not go down with PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.

Describing it as a "crazy" day, Raja said he felt sorry for Pakistani fans and players.


