 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Sep 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Was PCB expecting England's tour cancellation?

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 20, 2021

Cricket - First Twenty20 International - England v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - July 16, 2021 Pakistans Shaheen Afridi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Englands Matt Parkinson to win the match. — Reuters/File
Cricket - First Twenty20 International - England v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - July 16, 2021 Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Matt Parkinson to win the match. — Reuters/File

The England Cricket Board's (ECB) decision to abandon the Pakistan tour might have been a development that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was expecting as it had announced the schedule for the National T20, which would end on the same date when England would have gone head-to-head with the Men In Green.

The final for the national cup was slated for October 13 and the first match of the England-Pakistan series was scheduled to take place on the same day — which seemingly implies that the PCB was expecting such a decision.

In this regard, fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar, speaking to Geo News, said the decision was expected as, after New Zealand's pull out, England would not tour Pakistan.

The ECB had decided to cancel its tour to Pakistan days after New Zealand had pulled its team out at the last minute ahead of its series due to "security" concerns.

Expressing regret, ECB said: "We understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB", who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country.

But, the ECB said the "mental and physical well-being" of its players and support staff remains their highest priority, and this was even more critical given the times "we are currently living in".

Responding to the development, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said he was disappointed with England after the country's cricket board decided to back out of a scheduled October series.

"Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most," the PCB chairman said in a tweet.


More From Sports:

Despite career-best performance, Kanza Malik, Asma Jan finish last in cycling championship

Despite career-best performance, Kanza Malik, Asma Jan finish last in cycling championship
Cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan was 'writing on the wall': Shoaib Akhtar

Cancellation of England's tour to Pakistan was 'writing on the wall': Shoaib Akhtar
'Disappointed with England,' Ramiz Raja says after tour cancellation

'Disappointed with England,' Ramiz Raja says after tour cancellation
Pakistani cueist Babar Masih qualifies for IBSF 6 Reds World Cup semifinal

Pakistani cueist Babar Masih qualifies for IBSF 6 Reds World Cup semifinal
England cancels Pakistan tour after New Zealand pulls out

England cancels Pakistan tour after New Zealand pulls out
PCB releases schedule for National T20 matches

PCB releases schedule for National T20 matches
New Zealand to play in India after abandoning Pakistan tour

New Zealand to play in India after abandoning Pakistan tour
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi among elite Pakistani cricketers to play in National T20 Cup

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi among elite Pakistani cricketers to play in National T20 Cup
Virat Kohli creates IPL history

Virat Kohli creates IPL history
Taliban reportedly ban broadcast of IPL on Afghan national TV

Taliban reportedly ban broadcast of IPL on Afghan national TV
NCOC allows spectators for National T20 Cup: sources

NCOC allows spectators for National T20 Cup: sources
Pak vs Eng: Michael Vaughan does not want Pakistan tour cancelled

Pak vs Eng: Michael Vaughan does not want Pakistan tour cancelled

Latest

view all