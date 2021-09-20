Was PCB expecting England's tour cancellation?

Cricket - First Twenty20 International - England v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - July 16, 2021 Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Matt Parkinson to win the match. — Reuters/File

The England Cricket Board's (ECB) decision to abandon the Pakistan tour might have been a development that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was expecting as it had announced the schedule for the National T20, which would end on the same date when England would have gone head-to-head with the Men In Green.



The final for the national cup was slated for October 13 and the first match of the England-Pakistan series was scheduled to take place on the same day — which seemingly implies that the PCB was expecting such a decision.

In this regard, fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar, speaking to Geo News, said the decision was expected as, after New Zealand's pull out, England would not tour Pakistan.

The ECB had decided to cancel its tour to Pakistan days after New Zealand had pulled its team out at the last minute ahead of its series due to "security" concerns.

Expressing regret, ECB said: "We understand that this decision will be a significant disappointment to the PCB", who have worked tirelessly to host the return of international cricket in their country.

But, the ECB said the "mental and physical well-being" of its players and support staff remains their highest priority, and this was even more critical given the times "we are currently living in".

Responding to the development, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said he was disappointed with England after the country's cricket board decided to back out of a scheduled October series.

"Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most," the PCB chairman said in a tweet.



