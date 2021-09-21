 
Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty in Los Angeles court

Los Angeles: Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein denied a raft of charges when he appeared in a Los Angeles court on Monday.

The former movie power player pleaded not guilty to counts involving alleged abuse of five women.

Weinstein, the producer of smash hits including "Pulp Fiction" and "Shakespeare in Love", is already serving a lengthy jail term in New York for rape.

The 69-year-old faces an additional 140 years behind bars if convicted on all counts.

Widespread sexual abuse and harassment allegations against Weinstein exploded in 2017, triggering the global #MeToo movement.

In total, nearly 90 women including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek have accused Weinstein of harassment or assault.

Weinstein, who is in custody, is due back in court on October 25.

