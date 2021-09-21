Ayeza Khan wins hearts with her dance moves on Sridevi’s ‘Mere Haathon Mein’

Ayeza Khan, who is the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram, took the internet by storm with her dance moves on Lata Mangeshkar’s song Mere Haathon Mein.



Ayeza recreated the dance moves of late Bollywood star Sridevi on Mere Haathon Mein and the video of it has gone viral on social media.

The Tum Kon Piya actor took to Instagram and shared her video wherein she can be seen dancing her heart out on the lyrics of Mere Haathon Mein, from film Chandni, featuring Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor.

Ayeza posted the video and wrote, “Up next Geeti ki shadi……Are you ready??”.

The video has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



Recently, Ayeza had revealed that late Bollywood star Sridevi has and will always be on the top among her 'favourite' actresses and that she is an 'inspiration' for her as an actress and a mother.

Ayeza had said, "Amongst so many of my favourite actresses, Sridevi has and will always be on the top. It's a pity that she left us so soon. An inspiration for me, as an actress and a mother.”