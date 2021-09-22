 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 22 2021
Ariana Grande says she has violated 'all the rules' of 'The Voice' contract

Wednesday Sep 22, 2021

The singer admitted to not listening to instructions from the show producers

Ariana Grande is headlining the 21st season of reality show The Voice and is already breaking rules.

Appearing on Kelly Clarkson's show The Kelly Clarkson Show, on Monday, the singer admitted to not listening to instructions from producers.

“I just love seeing the talent that’s on the show and getting to know these artists and work with them,” she said. 

“It’s just like a really special experience to be able to share some of what we’ve learned and been able to do in our lives with these artists that are just wanting to do the same thing. 

"It’s a really special opportunity to be able to share that with people. To be in that position is really interesting," Grande added, “I’m obsessed with my team. I talk to them all the time.”

She went on to admit, “I’ve broken every rule in my contract. I talk to them all, all the time. I’m like, DMing them. They’re like, ‘You’re not supposed to do that.’ And I’m like, ‘Sorry.’”

Clarkson also said Grande is always “sending stuff to the hotel” for Team Ariana, which might seem like another contractual breach, but it just shows how she is in real life.

