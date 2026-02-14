Holly Ramsay shows off bridal glow on Singaporean stop for honeymoon

Holly Ramsay appeared happier than ever as she soaked up the sun while sharing the latest glimpse of her honeymoon in Singapore on Friday.

The daughter of Gordon Ramsay, 26, was proudly walked down the aisle by her father as she tied the knot with Adam Peaty, 31, in a grand ceremony at Bath Abbey on December 27.

Saying ‘I do’ at Bath Abbey, Adam and Holly, disinvited all of his family – including his once-beloved mother Caroline – aside from his sister Bethany, who was a bridesmaid.

However, the pair later jetted off on £6,000-a-night trip to Mauritius, which was reportedly gifted to the couple by her famous parents, before heading to Australia and Singapore.

Taking to his Stories, Adam beamed for a selfie as he rocked a white vest and shades while sitting in a restaurant.

Meanwhile, Holly looked radiant, showing off her glowing skin in crotchet cover up which she wore over a bright pink swimsuit.

The pair later tucked into a lavishly decorated dessert.

The stunning images emerged after DailyMail revealed last week that the couple jetted off to the One&Only Le Saint Geran-one of the island's most prestigious five-star hotel and spa complexes.