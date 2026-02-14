Jaden Smith shockingly reacts to Kanye West mention after abrupt fallout

Jaden Smith’s surprising reaction to Kanye West stuns onlookers at movie premiere

Jaden Smith’s friendship to Kanye West ended in a random moment in his career trajectory and the details have not been unveiled since.

The 27-year-old was asked about the rapper, 48, in an interview during his premiere for Coulda Been Love 2 in Los Angeles this week, when he immediately left the interview in response.

“I see you’re working with Steven Smith, who designed with Ye,” a reporter from Complex reporter asked, adding, “What are y’all cooking up?”

However, in response Smith didn’t say anything but stepped away in the opposite direction, leading the interviewee to joke, “I guess we’ll never find out.”

The singer has been dabbling in the fashion industry for a while now, and he was named Christian Louboutin’s first-ever male creative director in September.

Will and Jada Smith’s son later partnered with famous sneaker designer Steven Smith for a new design while he the latter was also partnered with West for his brand Yeezy.

Social media users were surprised at Smith’s reaction after he suddenly broke off from his trio of rappers including West, Drake and Donald Glover.

In a rare discussion about his friendship fallout, he previously told Complex, “I always felt like Little Homie before and that allowed me in all of their circles. But now that I’m on the charts next to them, I’m not really Little Homie anymore.”