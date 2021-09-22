Leonardo DiCaprio invests in cultivated meat start-ups

Leonardo DiCaprio is investing in and joining the advisory boards of Aleph Farms and Mosa Meat, the two cultivated meat start-ups said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms offer new ways to satisfy the world's demand for beef, while solving some of the most pressing issues of current industrial beef production," DiCaprio said in a statement.

"I'm very pleased to join them as an advisor and investor, as they prepare to introduce cultivated beef to consumers."