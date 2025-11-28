Kim Kardashian gives hilarious glimpse into bond with daughter North West

 
November 28, 2025

Kim Kardashian reveals North West’s brutally honest take on mom's style

North West appears to be the closest to her mom, Kim Kardashian, despite their often strikingly different opinions.

The 12-year-old, who has a distinct eye for fashion, was caught giving the socialite, 45, a tough time over her polarising Met Gala outfits, in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

While the reality star was lying in bed trying to calm her nerves about the biggest fashion night, “North came in my room. She gave me the cutest little balloon that says, ‘Good Luck,’ and some flowers,” Kim told the camera.

The scene switched to the previous night and showed North approaching her mother with the bouquet and balloons, as Kim appears pleasantly surprised and tells the teenager, “You know what? This made my day.”

North then reminds the media personality, “So now you have to go now.”

However, things get a bit unserious when Kim says, “You think so?” leading the aspiring musician to roast her mom, saying, “Yeah! What’s the worst that can happen? People hate on your outfit? They do that every year.”

The mother-daughter duo then shared a hug, and the SKIMS founder gushed, “You’re my motivating factor.”

Kim wore a black, fitted leather dress to the Met Gala this year, which she worked on with her team to perfect until the night before.

