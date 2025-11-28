Hoda Kotb returns to co-host 2025 Thanksgiving Parade with Savannah Guthrie

Hoda Kotb reunited with her NBC family to co-host the annual Thanksgiving Parade.

Organised by Macy, Kotb led the event with her former co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

The two opened the event following Cynthia Erivo’s performance and shared an embrace. Guthrie told Kotb, “It’s so good to have you back where you belong.”

In addition to Erivo, Lainey Wilson, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Ciara, Calum Scott, Colbie Caillat, Russell Dickerson, Darlene Love, Busta Rhymes, Lauren Spencer Smith, and Hamilton alum Christopher Jackson, all performed at the event.

Ahead of her appearance at Thursday’s parade, Kotb, Guthrie and Al Roker, who is also hosting, teased their reunion as they gathered for a NBC read-through of the show.

Kotb has been co-hosting the annual parade since 2018, after she took over the Today anchor role from Matt Lauer.

At the event, the two friends were dressed in their festive outfits. Guthrie in a white and tan plaid Burberry coat while Kotb in a bright red coat with a white scarf.

The 61-year-old journalist said goodbye to her role at the Today show in January, revealing that she wanted to spend more time with her daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.

“It’s really cool to just realize that there’s so much more to life,” Kotb told People magazine in May. “I wasn’t able to bear witness to my kids’ daily lives because of what I was doing.”

However, this is not the first time Kotb has returned to her NBC family since January.

Kotb has made several appearances on Today show over the last 11 months for special one-off interviews.