Blackbear pays tribute to pop icon Britney Spears in new song

Blackbear releases new music after three years

Britney Spears has been a major inspiration for many musicians and celebrities alike because of her music and struggles against conservatorship and mental health.

Blackbear is also one of the artists the 43-year-old pop icon inspired to create his latest song, britney in ’07, which marked the first song he released since 2022.

The hot girl bummer hitmaker dropped the first single from his upcoming album on November 27, and shared how he wanted to celebrate Spears’ legacy as a “universal cultural symbol” that “stays hopeful” regardless of the negativity.

“Everyone has seen the iconic picture of Britney bald with the umbrella in her hand and has been like, ‘Yeah, I feel that.’ The head-shaving, umbrella moment shaped culture. Britney has shaped culture … and still does,” Blackbear told Page Six.

The 4u singer, whose real name is Matthew Tyler Musto, noted that his song explores the struggles of struggling with the constant scrutiny that comes with fame.

“You’re out here doing your best, but you feel like s–t regardless — and everyone’s judging you without having the whole story,” he told the outlet, referring to Miley Cyrus and other pop stars who have faced mental struggles in the public light.