Watch: Ali Zafar's new version of 'Larsha Pekhawar' ft. Gul Panra will make you groove

Ali Zafar has officially dropped his first-ever Pashto song and it is everything fans had wished for.

Ahead of Pashtun culture day, the 41-year-old singer has blessed his fanbase up North with a new version of Larsha Pekhawar.

Joined by Gul Panra and Fortitude Pakhtun Core, Ali Zafar has added unique energy into his upbeat track.

"Here it is! LARSHA PEKHAWAR- Click on the link in bio to watch full video. Go and subscribe to my channel now and let me know how you liked it !? Poora dekh ke bataana!," the singer wrote on his Instagram handle on Wednesday.



Earlier Zafar also shared a teaser with his fans, sparking frenzy with the track's rejuvenating beats.

"Yo Lo! TEASER ka maza lo!" he wrote alongside the clip.

Take a look:







