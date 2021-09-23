Experts urge Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to 'accept' mockery as payment for celebrity status

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should accept that mockery is a ‘fitting payment’ for their dream of attaining celebrity status.



This claim’s been made by royal experts Christina Garibaldi and Molly Mullshine during their chat with the Royally Us podcast.

Royal experts Christina Garibaldi and Molly Mullshine made this claim during an interview on the Royally Us podcast and urged the Sussex’s to get used to the mockery that follows their dive into a celebrity life.

Ms Garibaldi was the first to get candid and admit, "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the talk of the Emmys even though they weren't there and didn't win.”

“They were a butt of some of the jokes. What do you think of Cedric the Entertainer's jokes? Do you think Meghan and Harry found them funny or are they not that happy about that?”

Ms Mulshine joined in soon after and added, “I don't think Meghan and Harry find much funny. That is just an impression I get, I mean Cedric is probably lucky if he didn't get a cease and desist letter.”

“It is an award show, people get roasted, fair is fair and I loved his joke about Tik Tok. That is how it is when you are in the public eye.”