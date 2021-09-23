 
Thursday Sep 23 2021
Britney Spears touches on Jamie Spears’ termination as conservator

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Britney Spears touches on Jamie Spears’ termination as conservator

Britney Spears’ lawyer finally addresses Jamie Spears’ termination as head of his daughter’s funds and estate.

The update’s been obtained as part of a legal document that has been obtained by People magazine.

According to its findings, Mathew Rosengart claimed, “[His] suspension was (and is) a necessary first—and substantial— step toward Ms Spears' freedom and ending the Kafkaesque nightmare imposed upon her by her father so that her dignity and basic liberties can be restored.”

“Britney Spears' life matters. Britney Spears' well-being matters. And under the circumstances, every day matters because every day Mr Spears clings to his post is another day of anguish and harm to his daughter, which is avoidable via immediate suspension.”

He also went on to say, "We are pleased by Mr Spears' recent forced concessions, and my client looks forward to the prompt termination of the conservatorship, and to her freedom.”

“We have exposed Mr Spears' efforts to obtain a quid pro quo payout, while also making clear that Britney Spears will no longer be bullied.”

“Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for the establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.”

The concluding remarks of the document read, “She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby if she so chooses.”

