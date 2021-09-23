 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 23 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Nicole Kidman addresses finding ‘the one’ in husband Keith Urban

By
HAHiba Anjum

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

Nicole Kidman addresses finding ‘the one’ in husband Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman addresses finding ‘the one’ in husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman recently sat down for a chat and shed light on her experiences finding ‘the one’ in her husband Keith Urban.

She got candid about it all during her interview with The Tonight Show.

The conversation surrounding her relationship with Urban was brought forward when host Jimmy Kimmel asked, “I know you love New York, and this is a very special place for you. You got engaged here, I know that. When did Keith Urban first sweep you off your feet? When did you know?”

Kidman chimed in at that point by admitting, “He sat on the stoop of my New York apartment. I came out at 5 a.m. in the morning, and it was my birthday, and he had flowers. And that was it. I was a goner.”

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

James Bond actor Daniel Craig appointed honorary Royal Navy Commander

James Bond actor Daniel Craig appointed honorary Royal Navy Commander
Meghan Trainor weighs in on her growing lack of lack-confidence

Meghan Trainor weighs in on her growing lack of lack-confidence
Britney Spears touches on Jamie Spears’ termination as conservator

Britney Spears touches on Jamie Spears’ termination as conservator
Debra Messing puzzled over Kim Kardashian's SNL hosting gig

Debra Messing puzzled over Kim Kardashian's SNL hosting gig
What did Boris Johnson say about royal family in US?

What did Boris Johnson say about royal family in US?
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip ‘loved when things went wrong’

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip ‘loved when things went wrong’
Kate Middleton touches on the shared passions of Prince Philip

Kate Middleton touches on the shared passions of Prince Philip
Experts urge Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to 'accept' mockery as payment for celebrity status

Experts urge Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to 'accept' mockery as payment for celebrity status

Lady Louise details candid childhood moments with Prince Philip

Lady Louise details candid childhood moments with Prince Philip
Prince Harry announces major Google partnership for Travalyst

Prince Harry announces major Google partnership for Travalyst
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for forgoing monarchy for celebrity status

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for forgoing monarchy for celebrity status

Latest

view all