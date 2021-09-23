Nicole Kidman addresses finding ‘the one’ in husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman recently sat down for a chat and shed light on her experiences finding ‘the one’ in her husband Keith Urban.

She got candid about it all during her interview with The Tonight Show.

The conversation surrounding her relationship with Urban was brought forward when host Jimmy Kimmel asked, “I know you love New York, and this is a very special place for you. You got engaged here, I know that. When did Keith Urban first sweep you off your feet? When did you know?”

Kidman chimed in at that point by admitting, “He sat on the stoop of my New York apartment. I came out at 5 a.m. in the morning, and it was my birthday, and he had flowers. And that was it. I was a goner.”

Check it out below:








