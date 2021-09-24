 
Friday Sep 24 2021
Web Desk

Prince William believes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t have it all’: report

Prince William believes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t have it all’: report

Prince William has reportedly ‘had enough’ with the Megxit farce and believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “can’t have it both ways.”

This claim’s been brought forward by royal commentator and expert Robert Jobson.

According to his claims to Express, “He was certainly at the meetings where the Queen was obviously the person that ruled overall, but let's be honest, when the Queen passes, Prince Charles is not going to probably be on the throne for very long.”

“He's a man who is 72 now, it's in the lap of the gods, but he's 72 now so the future of the monarchy really rests on the shoulders of Prince William and the Cambridge family.”

“So really, a lot of decisions he will be consulted on, and I know that his position was very strong that you can't have it both ways.”

“You can't be half in, half out because you can't be seen to be making money commercially, but at the same time saying you're serving the people because you can't get paid by both.”

