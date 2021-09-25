Jana Kramer shares heartbreak upon seeing Mike Caussin ‘flirt with other girls’

 
Jana Kramer recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed her heartbreak upon seeing ex Mike Caussin ‘flirting with other girls’ while at a night out.

Kramer started her candid admission off by telling People magazine, “I will say that was really hard to see him there — seeing him flirt with other girls. I mean, granted, I was there as well doing my thang, but that was really hard.”

“You know what was hard? It looked so easy for him. He didn't look like it bothered him one second. And that hurt, because I was like, 'He's untamed, he's uncaged and he's happy'.”

For those unversed, Kramer announced her split from Caussin back in April and finalized the divorce by July.

