 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Timberlake starts shooting for a new movie Reptile

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Justin Timberlake starts shooting for a new movie Reptile

Justin Timberlake has started working on his new movie Reptile, in which hw would star opposite Benicio Del Toro in the feature from Black Label Media.

The 40-year-old sported a preppy look that featured khaki pants and light brown sneakers with a white sole.

Up top the singer-songwriter was clad in a light blue button up shirt with the sleeves rolled up just below his elbows. He also wore a wristwatch with a black band and carried an iphone in the snapshots.

The father-of-two's brown hair was in a close crop and he rocked a shadow of a beard. The actor wore a skeptical expression on his face as he took on his character in the murder mystery.

Del Toro will play Nichols, a seasoned detective who's trying to solve the mysterious brutal killing of a real estate agent. In addition to starring in the project, the industry veteran is also executive producing it.

JT and his wife Jessica Biel, 40, took to the Scrabble board on Tuesday for a showdown of the famed game. The two, who share sons Silas, six, and Phineas, one, each took to Instagram to post photos of each other as they focused on the showdown

Timberlake and the actress both wrote 'GAME ON,' on the dueling posts leading up to the board game battle, in which the Sexy Back singer prevailed.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew receives court papers over sexual assault claims

Prince Andrew receives court papers over sexual assault claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for treating their NY trip like a 'royal tour'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for treating their NY trip like a 'royal tour'
Tom Cruise experiences another breakup oh his life as he splits from M:I 7 co-star Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise experiences another breakup oh his life as he splits from M:I 7 co-star Hayley Atwell
Bella Hadid stuns onlookers with her style as she appears with brother Anwar in NYC

Bella Hadid stuns onlookers with her style as she appears with brother Anwar in NYC
Britney Spears reveals Justin Timberlake encouraged her ahead of VMAs performance with Mick Jagger

Britney Spears reveals Justin Timberlake encouraged her ahead of VMAs performance with Mick Jagger
Ex-model Evangelista seeks $50mn over beauty procedure gone wrong

Ex-model Evangelista seeks $50mn over beauty procedure gone wrong
Royal family ‘fearful’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's uncontrollable nature

Royal family ‘fearful’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's uncontrollable nature
Meghan Trainor weighs in on wanting more children

Meghan Trainor weighs in on wanting more children
Jana Kramer shares heartbreak upon seeing Mike Caussin ‘flirt with other girls’

Jana Kramer shares heartbreak upon seeing Mike Caussin ‘flirt with other girls’
Jennifer Nettles sheds light on Broadway ‘Waitress’ role

Jennifer Nettles sheds light on Broadway ‘Waitress’ role
Kelly Clarkson releases brand new breakup song ‘Christmas Isn’t Canceled’

Kelly Clarkson releases brand new breakup song ‘Christmas Isn’t Canceled’
Lady Louise becoming Queen Elizabeth’s ‘confidant’: report

Lady Louise becoming Queen Elizabeth’s ‘confidant’: report

Latest

view all