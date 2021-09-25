Justin Timberlake starts shooting for a new movie Reptile

Justin Timberlake has started working on his new movie Reptile, in which hw would star opposite Benicio Del Toro in the feature from Black Label Media.

The 40-year-old sported a preppy look that featured khaki pants and light brown sneakers with a white sole.

Up top the singer-songwriter was clad in a light blue button up shirt with the sleeves rolled up just below his elbows. He also wore a wristwatch with a black band and carried an iphone in the snapshots.

The father-of-two's brown hair was in a close crop and he rocked a shadow of a beard. The actor wore a skeptical expression on his face as he took on his character in the murder mystery.

Del Toro will play Nichols, a seasoned detective who's trying to solve the mysterious brutal killing of a real estate agent. In addition to starring in the project, the industry veteran is also executive producing it.

JT and his wife Jessica Biel, 40, took to the Scrabble board on Tuesday for a showdown of the famed game. The two, who share sons Silas, six, and Phineas, one, each took to Instagram to post photos of each other as they focused on the showdown

Timberlake and the actress both wrote 'GAME ON,' on the dueling posts leading up to the board game battle, in which the Sexy Back singer prevailed.