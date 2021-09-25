 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 25 2021
By
Web Desk

'The Morning Show's Hasan Minhaj thought Jennifer Aniston hated him: Here's why

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 25, 2021

Minhaj that he was indimidated by Aniston on the show's set

Hasan Minhaj of The Morning Show's fame thought co-star Jennifer Aniston hated him. 

Talking to E!News, Minhaj said that he was indimidated by the Friends actress on set.

"It was the second day I was on set, and I had to do this really intense scene where Eric and Alex Levy go head-to-head and Alex does not like Eric and it was really, really intense," Minhaj revealed in the interview.

"While we were filming the scene, she's such a good actress, there was part of me that was like, ‘Does Rachel from Friends not like me?!'" he said. 

Minhaj added, "And then as soon as they hit cut she was like, ‘Honey, you were great. You did awesome.' And I was like, ‘Oh, thank god. But we're good right?' And she was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, we're fine.'"

The comedian went on to add that the new season of the Apple+ TV series is full of twists and turns.

"I think what I love most about the show is it tells the human story of all these hot-button issues that we've been talking about in this country for the past few years, but the show is a master class in navigating the grays, whether it's gender and power dynamics in the workplace, cancel culture or race relations in America," the former Patriot Act host explained. 

"I really love the way all of that stuff is tackled on the show, so I can't wait for people to dive into that, and I think one of the things that the show does so well is it really flushes out those themes in a wide variety of characters which is wonderful," Minhaj concluded.

More From Entertainment:

R. Kelly's fate in jury's hands in sex trafficking trial

R. Kelly's fate in jury's hands in sex trafficking trial
Elon Musk says he and musician girlfriend Grimes are ‘semi-separated’

Elon Musk says he and musician girlfriend Grimes are ‘semi-separated’
Autopsy shows ‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams died of drug overdose

Autopsy shows ‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams died of drug overdose
Meghan Markle shares first incredible update on her daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle shares first incredible update on her daughter Lilibet
Prince Andrew receives court papers over sexual assault claims

Prince Andrew receives court papers over sexual assault claims
Justin Timberlake starts shooting for a new movie Reptile

Justin Timberlake starts shooting for a new movie Reptile
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for treating their NY trip like a 'royal tour'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for treating their NY trip like a 'royal tour'
Tom Cruise experiences another breakup of his life as he splits from M:I 7 co-star Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise experiences another breakup of his life as he splits from M:I 7 co-star Hayley Atwell
Bella Hadid stuns onlookers with her style as she appears with brother Anwar in NYC

Bella Hadid stuns onlookers with her style as she appears with brother Anwar in NYC
Britney Spears reveals Justin Timberlake encouraged her ahead of VMAs performance with Mick Jagger

Britney Spears reveals Justin Timberlake encouraged her ahead of VMAs performance with Mick Jagger
Ex-model Evangelista seeks $50mn over beauty procedure gone wrong

Ex-model Evangelista seeks $50mn over beauty procedure gone wrong
Royal family ‘fearful’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's uncontrollable nature

Royal family ‘fearful’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's uncontrollable nature

Latest

view all