Showbiz
Sunday Sep 26 2021
Iqra Aziz shares her awe-inspiring snaps from Lux Style Awards

Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Iqra Aziz shares her awe-inspiring snaps from Lux Style Awards

Pakistani starlet Iqra Aziz delighted fans with her most glamorous looks from Lux Style Awards, featuring her red carpet wardrobe choices.

Iqra can never forget the prestigious ceremony of the 18th LSAs when her long-time boyfriend Yasir Hussain went down on one knee and proposed her at the tar-studded event.

The emotional moment, which took the internet by storm, will always have a special place in Iqra's heart.

Iqra Aziz shares her awe-inspiring snaps from Lux Style Awards

The 20-year-old actress, who is enthralling fans with her spectacular performance in Geo Entertainment's hit drama Khuda Aur Mohabbat, seems to be ready for the 20the edition of Lux Style Awards 2021. 

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Yasir Hussain's sweetheart posted a series of  her adorable throwback snaps.

Iqra Aziz shares her awe-inspiring snaps from Lux Style Awards

She  captioned the photos: "It is time for a throwback! We all know Lux Style Awards 2019 has a special place in my heart for obvious reasons but it has also been my favorite look I have worn during any LSAs! "

Geo Entertainment is leading the nominations list of the LSA 2021 with a total of 25 nods in different categories as its dramas have won hearts of viewers and received applause from the critics due to its production values, directorial excellence and star-studded cast.

Pakistan's much-loved star Faysal Quraishi has been nominated for Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice award for his drama serial Muqaddar along with Danish Taimoor (Deewangi), Hamza Ali Abbasi (Alif) and Imran Ashraf (Kahin Deep Jalay).

