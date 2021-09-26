 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 26 2021
By
AFP

‘Blue Moon’, Chastain, among San Sebastian festival winners

By
AFP

Sunday Sep 26, 2021

‘Blue Moon’, Chastain, among San Sebastian festival winners
‘Blue Moon’, Chastain, among San Sebastian festival winners

San Sebastian, Spain: "Blue moon", Romanian director Alina Grigore´s first film, won the top prize at the San Sebastian festival Saturday, while Denmark´s Tea Lindeburg another first-timer, took best director for "As In Heaven".

The best leading performance accolade -- open for the first time -- was shared by Denmark´s Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl, who starred in "As in Heaven" and American Jessica Chastain for her role in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye".

Chastain, a two-time Oscar nominee, played the late Tammy Faye Bakker, wife of controversial TV evangelist Jim Bakker and also co-produced the film.

"I´m so honoured to share this award with Flora," said Chastain. "I hope the film reminds us to look beyond our first judgments," she added.

"I love what I do," said Hoffman Lindahl, who starred in "As in Heaven," set in the 19th century.

"It was a unique and fantastic experience," the Dane added of playing a 14-year-old, the eldest of her siblings and first in her family to go to school, whose plans radically are changed when her mother goes into labour.

The prize for best supporting performance went to the cast of "Quien lo impide" (Who´s Stopping Us) while Terence Davies won the best screenplay jury award for "Benediction".

More From Entertainment:

Take a look at Blake Shelton reacting to news of Ariana Grande replacing him

Take a look at Blake Shelton reacting to news of Ariana Grande replacing him
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rally for Covid-19 vaccine equity

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rally for Covid-19 vaccine equity

Kanye West shares snaps of what looks like son Saint's broken arm

Kanye West shares snaps of what looks like son Saint's broken arm
Tom Felton gives fans update after health scare

Tom Felton gives fans update after health scare
Priyanka Chopra wows fans and her hubby Nick Jonas with her Global Citizen look

Priyanka Chopra wows fans and her hubby Nick Jonas with her Global Citizen look
Britney Spears father Jamie accused of recording singer's bedroom convos

Britney Spears father Jamie accused of recording singer's bedroom convos
Dua Lipa walks alongside Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk at Versace's Milan Fashion Week

Dua Lipa walks alongside Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk at Versace's Milan Fashion Week
Meghan Markle steals limelight in mini white dress at Global Citizen Live with Harry

Meghan Markle steals limelight in mini white dress at Global Citizen Live with Harry
Billie Eilish wows fans with her explosive performance in New York

Billie Eilish wows fans with her explosive performance in New York

Khloe Kardashian sizzles in figure-hugging corset top and loose jeans with new hairstyle

Khloe Kardashian sizzles in figure-hugging corset top and loose jeans with new hairstyle

'Massively grateful' Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond

'Massively grateful' Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond
Watch: Stormi steals the show at Kylie Jenner’s KylieBaby ad

Watch: Stormi steals the show at Kylie Jenner’s KylieBaby ad

Latest

view all