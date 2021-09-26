 
Showbiz
Sunday Sep 26 2021
Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Kareena Kapoor announces release date of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Kareena Kapoor announces release date of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has officially announced the release date of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, also featuring superstar Aamir Khan.

The Good Newwz actor, who celebrated her 41st birthday recently, turned to Instagram and shared the official statement of the Aamir Khan Productions and announced that film Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Valentine’s Day 2022 instead of Christmas this year.

Aamir Khan productions shared an official announcement regarding the release date of Laal Singh Chaddha after the authorities allowed to reopen cinemas from October 22.

The statement reads: “We welcome the decision of the administration to allow cinemas to re-open from 22nd Oct.”

It further said “Due to the delays faced as a result of the pandemic, we will be unable to release our film Laal Singh Chaddha, this Christmas. We will now be releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on Valentine’s Day, 2022”.

Directed by Advait Chauhan, the film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh and Manav Vij. 

