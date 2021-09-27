Ali Zafar’s BTS fun video from shoot of ‘Larsha Pekhawar’ wins hearts

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has delighted his millions of fans with a behind-the-scenes fun video from the sets of his recently released Pashto song Larsha Pekhawar.



Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, the Mela Loot Liya singer shared the BTS video from the shooting of Larsha Pekhawar, released on September 22.

He posted the video with caption “Some behind the scenes fun from the shoot of #larshapekhawar.”

The BTS video has left Ali Zafar’s fans swooning after he shared it on social media.



Last week, Ali Zafar released his new song Larsha Pekhawar with Gul Panra and Fortitude Pukhtoon Core ahead of Pashtun Culture Day.

The music video has garnered over five million views on YouTube within few days.

The singer has dedicated the song to Pashtun brothers and sisters. “A tribute to their vibrant culture, values and most of all bravery”, he wrote in the details of the video on YouTube.