Monday Sep 27 2021
Chrissy Teigen hits major milestone on sobriety journey

Monday Sep 27, 2021

Chrissy Teigen hits major milestone on sobriety journey

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating another milestone on her sobriety journey.

The Cravings cookbook author took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a tracking app showing that she has been on a "sober streak" of 70 days.

"10 weeks woopwoop!!!!" the model captioned the post.

Her move to stay sober comes after she read a book called Quit Like a Woman, which was gifted to her by the author, Holly Whitaker.

"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," she wrote on her Instagram Story in December. 

"I was done with making an [expletive] of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep."

