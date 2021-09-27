Chrissy Teigen hits major milestone on sobriety journey

Chrissy Teigen is celebrating another milestone on her sobriety journey.

The Cravings cookbook author took to Instagram to share a screenshot of a tracking app showing that she has been on a "sober streak" of 70 days.

"10 weeks woopwoop!!!!" the model captioned the post.

Her move to stay sober comes after she read a book called Quit Like a Woman, which was gifted to her by the author, Holly Whitaker.

"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," she wrote on her Instagram Story in December.

"I was done with making an [expletive] of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep."

