Tuesday Sep 28 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Prince Charles shares pictures with James Bond actor Daniel Craig

Prince Charles on Tuesday shared pictures with James Bond actor Daniel Craig.

"The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, joined by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @KensingtonRoyal , will shortly be arriving at the World Premiere of #NoTimeToDie, the 25th installment of the @007," read tweet posted on official account of "The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall."

The royal account also shared some throwback pictures of the prince with cast and production of James Bond films.


