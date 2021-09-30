 
Thursday Sep 30 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Manj Musik’s music video ‘Kangna’ featuring Ushna Shah is out now

Indian-British singer Manjeet Singh Ral and Pakistani actress Ushna Shah’s much-awaited music video Kangna is out now.

Manjeet Singh, better known by his stage name Manj Musik, released the music video on his YouTube channel.

Taking to Instagram, Manjeet announced the release of the song.

He wrote in the caption “And it’s LIVE!!! The official music video mini movie to KANGNA starring @ushnashah is out now guys only on my YT CHANNEL.”

“Please share comments and like if you’re vibing to the song. Love you guys!”, he further said.

Ushna also turned to the Facebook-owned app and announced the release of Kangna.

Sharing the music video, the Dikhawa actor said “kangna with @manjmusik out now!”

The song is written by Manwal and music produced and arranged by Karl from Cross Flow Recordings in the UK.

It is directed by Manj Musik.

