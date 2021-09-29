Jana Kramer weighs in on ‘healing’ from abusive past relationships

Jana Kramer recently highlighted some of the healing tactics she employs to get over the trauma of her past abusive relationships.



The star addressed it all on Instagram with a caption that highlighted her current state of mind.

It read, “The voices in my head….I’ve been mentally physically and emotionally abused in past relationships. I allowed certain behaviors to continue on because I actually believed the negative voices in my head that were spoken to me. ‘No one will want you’….’you’re the problem’….”

“’I’m going to kill you’…..’I barely pushed you, don’t be so dramatic’… ’you bruise easily , I hardly touched you, you’re crazy’…if you wore something sexier I would sleep with you’…. ‘You are the common denominator’….”

“All the words, and abuse equaled, I’m not enough. And I’m not worthy of love. For years I’ve repeated patterns, fallen into the trap of believing those voices, hurting myself and hurting others because of my desire to be chosen, to be enough. And I’ve fallen for the same abuse in a relationship because it’s what I thought I deserved.”

“My healing…your healing…our healing is to stop those negative voices. Now is the time to grow, learn, HEAL, and love ourselves. We are enough. You are enough. I am enough. ‘I’m done with voices in my head”.’

“Tag me with ur negative voices and then let me see the positive ones and #voicesinmyhead. Let me see on TikTok too!!! I’ll repost! Let’s choose to believe the positive voices”.



