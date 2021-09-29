 
BTS announce plans for ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

BTS announce plans for ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert
BTS has officially dropped plans for an official Permission To Dance On Stage concert.

The concert will commence from Los Angeles, United States and will be held at the SoFi Stadium on November 27th, 28th and will even continue into December 1st and 2nd.

The news was made public on Weverse and according to the BigHit Entertainment announcement, it read, “Holding an in-person concert in the midst of COVID-19 is not easy, but after looking for opportunities to do so, we are able to hold the concert in the United States after taking the national and regional health regulations and circumstances into consideration.”

“It is our deepest regret that we are unable to hold more concerts in more areas. We will do our best to put on additional concerts for not only Korean fans but also fans from all around the world who have been patiently waiting for a long time.”

