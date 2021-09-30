 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Sep 30 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win hearts with unseen loved-up photos

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win hearts with unseen loved-up photos
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win hearts with unseen loved-up photos

Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly celebrated the 28th birthday of her husband Ahad Raza Mir on Wednesday and shared unseen PDA-filled photos with him.

The Alif actor took to Instagram and delighted her millions of fans with a sweet photo of them in her Story on Thursday.

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win hearts with unseen loved-up photos

Earlier, Sajal extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Ahad Raza Mir with a loved-up photo.

Sajal wrote “Happy Birthday my Hamlet” followed by a heart and kiss emoticons.

Ahad’s mother Samra Raza Mir also took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of him to wish him on his special day.

She said “Happy Birthday My Love ‘Sep 29’” along with a heart emoji.

Commenting on the post, Sajal dropped numerous heart emojis.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also extended sweet wishes to the Ehd-e-Wafa actor on his birthday.

Sajal and Ahad got married in March 2020.

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor shares sweet photo of Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim’s matching tattoos

Kareena Kapoor shares sweet photo of Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim’s matching tattoos
Minal Khan accuses Ahsan Mohsin Ikram of 'torturing' her with water sports in Maldives

Minal Khan accuses Ahsan Mohsin Ikram of 'torturing' her with water sports in Maldives
Mahira Khan pokes fun at her on-screen crying with Usman Mukhtar: Watch hilarious video

Mahira Khan pokes fun at her on-screen crying with Usman Mukhtar: Watch hilarious video
In Pictures: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor lived in this ₹91,000 suite during Rajasthan vacation

In Pictures: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor lived in this ₹91,000 suite during Rajasthan vacation
LSA 2021: When Saboor Aly touched on her 'motherly' instincts for younger brother

LSA 2021: When Saboor Aly touched on her 'motherly' instincts for younger brother
Manj Musik’s music video ‘Kangna’ featuring Ushna Shah is out now

Manj Musik’s music video ‘Kangna’ featuring Ushna Shah is out now
Watch: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sings 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' OST for Manchester fans

Watch: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sings 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' OST for Manchester fans
Celebrities pray for Inzamam-ul-Haq 'to come out stronger' after heart surgery

Celebrities pray for Inzamam-ul-Haq 'to come out stronger' after heart surgery
Minal Khan shares a glimpse of her Maldives trip with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Minal Khan shares a glimpse of her Maldives trip with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Ranbir Kapoor 's birthday wish from Kareena Kapoor features baby Taimur: See Photo

Ranbir Kapoor 's birthday wish from Kareena Kapoor features baby Taimur: See Photo
Alia Bhatt shares breathtaking photo with 'life' Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Alia Bhatt shares breathtaking photo with 'life' Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday
Feroze Khan praises Hyderabadi fan with speech disorder for 'not giving up'

Feroze Khan praises Hyderabadi fan with speech disorder for 'not giving up'

Latest

view all