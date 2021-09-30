Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win hearts with unseen loved-up photos

Pakistani starlet Sajal Aly celebrated the 28th birthday of her husband Ahad Raza Mir on Wednesday and shared unseen PDA-filled photos with him.



The Alif actor took to Instagram and delighted her millions of fans with a sweet photo of them in her Story on Thursday.

Earlier, Sajal extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Ahad Raza Mir with a loved-up photo.

Sajal wrote “Happy Birthday my Hamlet” followed by a heart and kiss emoticons.

Ahad’s mother Samra Raza Mir also took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of him to wish him on his special day.



She said “Happy Birthday My Love ‘Sep 29’” along with a heart emoji.

Commenting on the post, Sajal dropped numerous heart emojis.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars also extended sweet wishes to the Ehd-e-Wafa actor on his birthday.

Sajal and Ahad got married in March 2020.