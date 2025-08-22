Pakistan Idol talent hunt reaches Lahore

The logo of Pakistan’s biggest music competition, Pakistan Idol. — Facebook@ThePakistaniIdolOfficial

LAHORE: The heartbeat of music lovers is racing faster as the search for talent continues!

To bring passionate young singers into the spotlight of Pakistan’s biggest music competition, Pakistan Idol 2025 is arriving in the heart of the country — Lahore.

This Saturday, the vibrant city will host thrilling auditions at the Alhamra Cultural Complex, near Gaddafi Stadium, where aspiring singers and the ever-energetic Lahoris will mesmerise everyone with the magic of their voices.

All eyes are now on Lahore: will its young talent outshine contestants from Multan and Sukkur? According to the organisers, no talented voice will be left behind.

These auditions aim to transform dreams into reality and may well introduce a new shining star to the world of music.

The tough audition process will begin at 9am sharp. Pakistan Idol once again offers the youth of Pakistan a golden opportunity to showcase their talent on a global stage.

Fans and aspiring singers have been urged not to waste time — come forward, test your voice, and step into the world of dreams.

This Saturday morning at Alhamra Cultural Complex, it could be your very first step towards stardom and global recognition.