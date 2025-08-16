Celebrities, cricketers mourn flood devastation in northern Pakistan

A man checks his belongings in his damaged house a day after flash floods in the Buner district of the monsoon-hit northern Pakistan's mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 16, 2025. — AFP

Celebrities and cricketers expressed grief over the devastation caused by floods in northern Pakistan, urging the public and authorities to step up relief efforts for affected people.

At least 344 people lost their lives in 48 hours as floods, landslides, and rain-related incidents, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). with rescue operations underway in the affected areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone, 328 people perished and dozens were left injured, while Gilgit Baltistan (GB) recorded 12 deaths and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 11 fatalities.

Authorities fear that the toll may rise further as search operations continue in severely impacted areas, as severe floods and landslides in districts including Buner, Swat, Mansehra, Bajaur, and Batagram have destroyed homes, shops, and infrastructure.

"Today, our land weeps," wrote singer Asim Azhar on Instagram to express his sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

"The floods have taken homes, dreams, and precious lives in Pakistan. My heart aches for every mother, father, child, and soul affected."

"In moments like these, we must become one, one nation, one heart, one hand reaching out to another. Please keep them in your prayers, and if you are able, extend your support to trusted relief efforts."

"Together, we can help heal what has been broken," said Azhar, and appealed to the public to come forward and help those in need.

Renowned model and actor Nadia Hussain also wrote: "Ya Allah! Please save our country from more disasters."

Expressing sorrow over the flood disaster, singer Umair Jaswal said: "My prayers are with the departed souls, and my heart goes out to the families enduring unimaginable grief."

He appealed to the public to avoid travelling to northern areas in the coming days in view of safety, as well as to ease rescue and relief efforts.

"Let's stand together in prayer, support, and caution," he concluded.

Author Fatima Bhutto questioned the status of relief activities in the flood-hit areas after "horrifying" disasters.

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said: "Ya Allah, protect KPK, protect Pakistan. Grant shelter to the homeless, heal the wounded, and give patience to the ones who lost their loved ones. Ameen."

Other cricketers also took to their social media accounts to pray for the victims and call for expedited actions to rescue and rehabilitate the flood-hit communities.







